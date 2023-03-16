Girls State Hoops: Stillwater edges Lakeville North 67-65 in 4A Quarterfinal

Amy Thompson’s layup with 11 seconds left in the game put Stillwater ahead, then Elise Dieterle’s steal sealed the 67-65 win over Lakeville North in the Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinals.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights of the Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinal between Stillwater and Lakeville North

Thompson’s game-winning points gave her a team-high 29 points. Lexi Karlen scored 17 to go with 11 rebounds for the Ponies.

Lakeville North’s Trinity Wilson led the Panthers with 18.

Stillwater advances to face #1-seed Hopkins in the State Semifinals on Thursday.

