Stillwater baseball setting sights on another 4A championship

Michael Parker has been the head coach of Stillwater high school baseball for 14 years. He took time to talk with KSTP Sports about this year’s team.

Parker discussed holding tryouts in Florida, rebuilding the team after 16 seniors graduated last year, and aiming for back-to-back state titles.

KSTP also interviewed catcher Mason McCurdy, 3rd baseman Alex Matchey, shortstop Alex Vandell, and pitcher Cooper Keykal.

The senior captains shared their thoughts on defeating Farmington for the 4A championship last summer, what it’s like to play at Target Field, their goal of back-to-back state championships, and what makes this year’s team stand out.

Stillwater is scheduled to open its season Monday vs. Roseville.