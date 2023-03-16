Stewartville upsets top-seeded Becker in Class 3A semifinals

The Stewartville Tigers rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat top-seeded Becker 60-59 in the Class 3A semifinals of the MSHSL Girls State Basketball Tournament Thursday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Ella Theobald and Savannah Hedin each scored 15 for Stewartville and Haylie Strum added 13 points for the Tigers. Danielle Nuest led Becker in scoring with 19 points.

Stewartville will face the winner of Alexandria and Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the Class 3A championship game on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. on 45TV.

***Click video box for 1st & 2nd half highlight summaries***