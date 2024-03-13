Girls State Hoops: Stewartville tops St. Peter in Class 3A Quarterfinal

The 5-seed Stewartville Tigers will continue on in the Class 3A girls basketball tournament. They topped the 4-seed St. Peter Saints at Maturi Pavilion on Wednesday afternoon.

Stewartville’s Savannah Hedin had 15 points and Audrey Shindelar chipped in with 13. Stewartville continues on and will battle 1-seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals at noon Thursday on 45-TV.

***Click the video box for extended highlights from the game***

2-seed DeLaSalle will take on 3-seed Alexandria in the other 3A semifinal.