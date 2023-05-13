Stewart making most of opportunities with Twins

nbsp;

Twins reliever Brock Stewart can handle the heat and deliver the heat. This season, Stewart is pitching in the majors for the first time in four years. During that time, he’s had two surgeries, numerous setbacks, but zero thoughts about quitting.

“I think I just love the game,” Stewart told 5 Eyewitness News Sports Director Joe Schmit. “There were some days I would think about if I really wanted to keep going but I really didn’t think too hard about that.”

Stewart has not given up an earned run in seven appearances for the Twins this season.

