Stellar season, senior leaders have Wayzata girls hoops thinking big

With a 19-3 record, ranked 4th in the latest statewide poll and some big wins on their resume, Wayzata girls basketball is positioning for a potential return to State for the first time since the program’s only appearance thirteen years ago.

Last week, the Trojans ended then #1-ranked Hopkins’ 57-game Lake Conference win streak that had been intact since Wayzata last beat the Royals back in 2018.

Wayzata’s deep roster includes nine seniors, led by NDSU-commit Abby Krzewinski and Drake-commit Shannon Fornshell.

Krzewinski’s two clutch free throws in the final seconds were the difference in the Trojans’ dramatic, come-from-behind 55-53 win over Hopkins.

Wayzata’s three losses this season have come to the three teams currently ranked 1-2-3 in Class 4A – Chaska, Hopkins and St Michael-Albertville. They’ve split their two meetings with STMA and Hopkins this season, going 17-0 against opponents not currently ranked in the top three.

The win over Hopkins gives the Trojans hope they might be able to get by the seemingly annual Section Tournament roadblock the Royals have been.

Since the two teams became Section 6AAAA rivals in 2016, Wayzata’s season has ended in a Section Final defeat to Hopkins six of seven years – and in each of the last four.