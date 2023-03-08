State Hockey: Bohmert hat trick sends Mahtomedi by Alexandria in Class A quarters

A three goal outburst in the third period provided the Mahtomedi Zephyrs (21-8-0) with the advantage they needed to gain a 6-3 victory over Alexandria Area (14-13-1) in the first round of the 2023 MSHSL Class A Boys Hockey Championship at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 8.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights of Mahtomedi vs Alexandria in the Class A Quarterfinals at the 2023 Minnesota H.S. Boys Hockey State Tournament

The Zephyrs opened the game’s scoring in the first period with and even-strength goal by senior forward Corey Bohmert with a solo assist being credited to senior forward David Wolsfeld at 5:47. Just over two minutes later, Alexandria Area tied the contest at 1-1 with an even-strength goal at 7:59 by senior forward Tyler Kludt, which included an assist from junior forward Evan Anderson.

The Cardinals pushed their lead to 2-1 at 9:18 of the first period with an unassisted even-strength goal by junior forward Gavin Olson. The lead was short-lived as Mahtomedi converted on a power play opportunity to tie the game at 2-2. The Zephyrs’ Seth Nelson, a senior forward, scored at 10:34 of the first with assists from senior blue liner Cavanaugh Bruner and Bohmert.

To wrap up the first period, Alexandria Area regained its lead at 3-2 with a goal by junior forward Leonard Kompelien at 11:56. The solo assist on the play was carded by senior forward Joseph Lamski.

The offense for both teams cooled off in the second period as Mahtomedi finally lit the lamp in the final minute of play with a goal by Bohmert at 16:43, which tied the game at 3-3. He was assisted on the play by Wolsfeld and senior forward Charles Drage.

In the third period, the Zephyrs gained their go ahead goal in the opening minute of play as Drage scored at :37. Drage hit on the goal with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle that found an opening in the top right corner of the Alexandria net.

The tournament’s first hat trick was then notched by Mahtomedi’s Bohmert at 5:40 of the third period. Bohmert’s third goal of the game came courtesy of assists from Drage and sophomore Samuel Harris. From the goal line to the left of the Alexandria net, Drage’s pass found an open Bohmert in front of the net that gave the Zephyrs a 5-3 lead.

Mahtomedi stretched its lead to 6-3 with a goal by senior forward Carter Haycraft, which included assists from senior defenseman Carson Marshall and senior forward Seth Nelson at 11:30 of the third.

In the game, Mahtomedi outshot Alexandria Area by a 48-18 margin. Junior goalie Charles Brandt made 15 saves in the win for the Zephyrs while Alexandria Area goalie senior Elijah Rasmussen had 42 saves in the contest. On the power play, Mahtomedi was 1-3 and Alexandria Area was 0-of-3.

Mahtomedi will continue its tournament run with a game against Hermantown on Friday, March 10 at 11:00 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Alexandria Area will enter the consolation bracket with a game against Luverne at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 9. The game will be played at the 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League