State Hockey: Defending AA champs Andover surge late in quarterfinal win over Lakeville South

A trio of unanswered goals in the second period by Andover (22-6-1) helped the Cougars claim a 5-2 win over Lakeville South (21-7-1) in the final game of day one at the 2023 MSHSL Class AA Boys Hockey Championship on Thursday, March 9 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

After a scoreless first period in which both teams charted 13 shots apiece, Lakeville South ended the scoring drought with a power play goal at :41 of the second period. Senior defenseman Tyler Lafferty scored on the advantage for the Cougars with a shot from the blue line that included assists from senior forward Ashton Dahms and senior forward Aidan Willis.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights of Andover vs Lakeville South in the Class AA State Boys Hockey Quarterfinal

Andover tied the game at 8:17 of the second period with an unassisted goal by senior forward Gavyn Thoreson that made it 1-1. The Huskies then took a 2-1 lead at 11:30 of the second period with an even-strength goal by junior forward Ben Doll. Thoreson broke through the Lakeville South defense and provided a centering pass to Doll for the goal. The second assist on the goal was added by junior defender Anthony Pardo.

Thoreson added to Andover’s second period highlights with his second goal of the evening at 13:32 that made it 3-1. His power play goal from the right circle was set up with a first assist from senior Cayden Casey and a second assist from senior forward Cooper Conway.

The Cougars made it a one-goal game in the first minute of the third period as sophomore forward Will Kortan scored an even-strength goal at :56 to make it 3-2. A shot on net by Lakeville South sophomore forward Jackson Ernst was stopped but the rebound was quickly converted by Kortan, who was stationed out front of the Andover net. The second assist on the play was added by junior defenseman Eliji Hofmann.

The Huskies extended their lead to 4-2 at 10:54 of the third period with a goal by junior forward Brooks Cogswell. He gained the score with a deflection of a shot from the point by junior defenseman Landon Stringfellow. The goal’s second assist was credited to Doll.

Andover iced the decision at with Thoreson’s hat trick goal at 15:36 of the third. A shot wide of the net by Thoreson ended up hitting the backboard and bouncing back thus providing Thoreson with his scoring opportunity on the rebound. Assists on the play were added by Doll and Casey.

In the contest, Andover outshot Lakeville South 39-33. Senior Beau Altman had 31 saves and the goalie win for Andover, while senior goalie Jack Hochsprung had 34 saves for Lakeville South. On the power play, both teams were 1-of-2.

Andover will now advance in the Class AA Championship Series with a semifinal showdown against Minnetonka at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 10. The game will be played at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Lakeville South moves to the consolation bracket with a Noon game on Friday, March 10 against Hill-Murray at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League