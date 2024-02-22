State Girls Hockey: Warroad three-peat quest survives OT Class A quarterfinal vs Proctor/Hermantown

In a game fitting for the rivalry between No. 4 Warroad and No. 5 Proctor/Hermantown, the Warriors advanced in the MSHSL Class A Girls Hockey State Tournament with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Mirage on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Xcel Energy Center.

The contest featured the two-time defending Class A state champs from Warroad along with the 2021 state champs from Proctor/Hermantown. Of note, Warroad is making its 14th state appearance and Proctor/Hermantown is making its ninth state tournament appearance this year.

Warroad’s hero for the night was Taylor Reese, who took a feed from Kaiya Sandy and found the back of the net at 4:01 to secure the win. Vivienne Marcowka was credited with the second assist on the game-winner.

Warroad opened the game’s scoring at 10:49 of the first period with a goal by Sophie Johnson that included an assist from Marcowka.

The game then turned into a defensive chess match with neither team scoring in the second period and most of the third period. Warroad goalie Payton Rolli and Proctor-Hermantown goalie Neelah McLeod were both on point throughout the contest with Rolli making 26 saves and McLeod adding 30 saves on the night.

In the closing minute of play with an empty net, Proctor-Hermantown forced the overtime session with a power play goal by Taylee Manion at 16:20 of the third period. She was assisted on the game-tying goal by Izzy Fairchild and Hailey Jussila.

In the contest, Proctor-Hermantown was 1 of 2 on the power play and Warroad was 0 of 3 with the Warriors owning a 32-27 margin in shots on goal.

Warroad will now advance to play the Academy of Holy Angels in the Class A semifinals at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23 at the Xcel Energy Center. Proctor-Hermantown will continue tournament play with a 2:00 p.m. game in the consolation bracket against Luverne on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League