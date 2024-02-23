State Girls Hockey: Edina pulls away from Northfield in 5-0 AA Quarterfinal win

A four-time state champion making its 14th appearance in state tournament play, Edina (22-6-1) turned in a sterling offensive effort to claim a 5-0 victory over Northfield (27-2-0) in the final quarterfinal round game of the MSHSL Class AA state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

After a 0-0 deadlock in the first period that saw the #4 seed Hornets outshoot #5 seed Northfield 14-3, Edina broke into the scoring column with an even-strength goal at 3:22 of the second period by Whitney Horton on assists from Hannah Halverson and Lorelai Nelson.

The goal proved to be the game-winner for the Hornet but Edina went on to add another goal in the second period with a marker by Halverson at 11:21 with assists from Nelson and Camille Dubuc.

Edina went on to finalize the result with three more goals in the third period starting at 1:47 of the period with a second goal by Horton with assists from Halverson and Audrey Davis. At 5:48 of the third, Edina’s Brenna Prellwitz pushed the lead to 4-0 with an assist from Gina Russo. To cap the scoring, Halverson netted her second goal of the game and 28th of the season with an unassisted breakaway tally at 6:10 of the third.

Edina outshot the Raiders 39-8 in the game as Reese McConnell earned the shutout for the Hornets with eight saves.

A four-time state champion, Edina is making its 14th appearance in state tournament play and it will advance to the semifinals at the Xcel Energy Center against #1 seed Minnetonka on Friday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Northfield (27-2-0) enters the consolation bracket and will play Maple Grove at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul on Friday, Feb. 23 at Noon.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League