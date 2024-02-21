State Girls Hockey: Dodge County wins State debut 4-0 over Fergus Falls in Class A quarters

In its debut appearance at the Minnesota State High School League’s Girls Hockey State Tournament, Dodge County, the No. 3 seed, played like a tested tourney veteran as it charted a 4-0 win over Fergus Falls at the Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21 in quarterfinals play.

The Section 1A champions, Dodge County (22-4-0) extended its current win streak to four games thanks to a strong showing that showcased offensive strength with 30 shots on goal and a defensive effort that only allowed nine shots on target and allowed goaltender Ida Huber to claim the first shutout of the tourney.

After a scoreless draw in the first period, Dodge County broke the deadlock at 5:38 of the second period with a goal by McKenna LaFleur that included an assist from teammate Zoe Heimer. This was LeFleur’s 14th goal of the season.

The Wildcats then extended their lead to 2-0 at 11:06 of the second period with a marker on a wrist shot from the top of the circles by Maysie Koch at 11:03 with helpers netted by Nora Carstensen and Mollie Koch. The goal was LaFleur’s 23rd of the season.

In the third period, Dodge County’s Carstensen added to her 2023-2024 offensive totals as she scored her 32nd and 33rd goals of the year. Carstensen’s first goal was notched at 2:14 of the third period and she completed her squad’s scoring with a power play goal at 9:38 of the third with assists from Koch and Heimer.

Dodge County will continue its run at the Xcel Energy Center with a semifinal game against #2 seed Orono on Friday, Feb. 23 at 11:00 a.m. Fergus Falls (15-12-1) moves to the consolation bracket and will next face Willmar on Thursday, Feb. 22 at the TRIA Rink in St. Paul. Game time is scheduled for Noon.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League