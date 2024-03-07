State Boys Hockey: Defending Class A champ Mahtomedi rallies for quarterfinal win over Orono

Mahtomedi made a statement in the opening round of the Class A Boys Hockey State Tournament Wednesday night, defeating Orono 5-2 at the Xcel Energy Center. The Zephyrs, the defending state champs, are seeded fourth in the tournament field and the Orono Spartans are No. 5.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights of the Class A Boys Hockey State Quarterfinal between Mahtomedi and Orono

After a scoreless first period, Mahtomedi got on the board at 8:31 of the second period. The goal, on a power play, was scored by Max Stecker with the assist going to Winston Wright. The Spartans forced a 1-1 tie a little more than two minutes later, also scoring on a power play. Joseph Mugaas scored on assists by Easton Sankey and Trey Landa.

Orono took a 2-1 lead midway through the third period when Brooks Eggers used the shaft of his stick to deflect a puck sent to the front of the goal by Mugaas. The officials used video replay to review the play. Mahtomedi made it a 2-2 game at 10:53 of the third period, the goal scored by Jake Hodd-Chelbeck.

Gene Wegleitner put the Zephyrs ahead 3-2 at 11:11 of the third period when he won a faceoff in the Orono zone, grabbed the puck, and shoved it into the goal. The game’s final two goals came into an empty net by Samuel Harris at 14:49 and by Hodd-Chelbeck at 15:12.

Mahtomedi goalie Charles Brandt had 24 saves, and Orono goaltender Peyton Anderson stopped 22 shots.

Mahtomedi (18-11) advanced to Friday’s 1 p.m. semifinal against top-seeded Hermantown. Orono (20-9) will meet Alexandria Area in Thursday’s consolation bracket at 1 p.m. at Aldrich Arena.

Courtesy: Minnesota State High School League