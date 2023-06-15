State baseball – Rosemount advances to title game after win over Edina

nbsp;

The Rosemount baseball team is headed to the 4A state title game after a 12-2 against Edina Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Rosemount scored 10 runs in the sixth inning to lead 10-2 and never looked back in the victory.

With the win, Rosemount advances to play East Ridge on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 4A state championship at CHS Field.

Edina and Minnetonka will share the third place trophy, after poor air quality cancelled the third place game.