State baseball – East Ridge is headed to 4A title game after semifinal win over Minnetonka

The East Ridge baseball team is headed to the 4A state title game after a 4-3 win over Minnetonka Wednesday afternoon at CHS Field in St. Paul. It will be the top two seeds, Rosemount and East Ridge in the championship.

East Ridge sophomore pitcher Luke Ryerse allowed just one hit after the third inning and ended with seven strikeouts in helping East Ridge record the victory.

***Click the video box above to view highlights from the game.***

East Ridge senior designated hitter Joseph Merchelewitz was 2 for 3 with the eventual game-winning RBI in the third inning. Junior catcher Benjamin Rudser also had two hits. Junior Hudson Poole was 2 for 3 for Minnetonka.

Click here to view a complete box score from the game.

East Ridge and Rosemount square off in the 4A title game on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at CHS Field.

(The MSHSL contributed information to this article.)