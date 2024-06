The East Ridge Raptors and Eastview Lightning battled in a 4A quarterfinal on Thursday afternoon at CHS Field. The 3-seed Raptors prevailed, 7-1.

East Ridge will face Forest Lake in a 4A semifinal at CHS Field Friday at noon.

East Ridge is the defending 4A champion.