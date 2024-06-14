State Baseball: Defending champ East Ridge reaches state finals with 10-1 victory over Forest Lake

At CHS Field on Friday afternoon, the Forest Lake Rangers met an immovable object in the East Ridge Raptors who beat them 10-1 to advance to the 4A Finals at Target Field on Monday.

Luke Skinner went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI for the Raptors.

***Click the video box above to watch KSTP Sports’ extended highlights of the Class 4A State Baseball Quarterfinal between Forest Lake and East Ridge***

East Ridge is the defending 4A champion. They’ll face Mounds View in the Class 4A title game at 7:30 p.m. Monday night at Target Field.