Coach Joel Johnson reviews second D-1 season for St. Thomas women’s hockey

The St. Thomas Tommies women’s hockey team accumulated a 8-27-1 record in their second season in Division I. They finished the regular season in seventh place in the WCHA with a 3-24-1 record, losing in the first round of the playoffs 2-0 to the Gophers.

We spoke with head coach Joel Johnson on Monday to review the season.

St. Thomas has done well recruiting, so expectations will rise next year, the third in D-1.

Abby Garvin (Benilde-St. Margeret’s), Maddy Helmsetter (Holy Family Catholic), Lane DeVries (Chisago Lakes), Cara Sajevic (Gentry Academy), Rylee Bartz (Warroad), Keara Parker (RINK Hockey Academy), Madison Brown (Andover), Ellah Hause (Hill Murray), and Ella Boerger (Andover) are all either incoming next season or soon thereafter.

Boerger was just named Ms. Hockey Minnesota on Sunday.