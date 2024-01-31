St. Thomas men’s basketball progress report at near halfway point of conference season

The University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team is 4-3 in Summit League play, tied for second place. With nine games to go before the conference tournament, a regular season championship is in play.

KSTP Sports’ Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson attended Tommies practice earlier this week and spoke with head coach Johnny Tauer, forward Brooks Allen (Shakopee HS), and guard Drake Dobbs (Eden Prairie HS).

***Click the video box above to watch our conversations with Tauer, Allen, and Dobbs***

St. Thomas is set to face Omaha on Thursday and Kansas City on Saturday during a road weekend.

St. Thomas is one of 11 teams currently making the transition into NCAA Division I. Of those 11 teams, the Tommies are the only one making the jump from the Division III ranks.

Overall, the Tommies are 14-8, with six of their eight losses by two possessions or less. They lost at ranked Marquette in December by just five points.

Tommies Sports Information contributed to this report