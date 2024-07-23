St. Thomas javelin thrower Anna Swanson doing well year after horrific car accident

University of St. Thomas javelin thrower Anna Swanson was a very worthy winner of the Comeback Athlete of the Year award – Women’s Teams at the 2024 Tommie Athletes Choice Awards. She was in a horrific car accident July 2023 that resulted in a fractured pelvis in five places, a torn labrum, a laceration in her right lower leg, and even chipped teeth.

10 months later, she was on her way to the 2024 Summit League Track and Field Outdoor Championship for javelin and breaking the St. Thomas record for the second time during the spring 2024 season.

There was some doubt as she laid in her St. Paul hospital bed shortly after the crash about whether she’d even be able to throw again.

Our Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson spoke with Swanson to hear how she’s processed what took place and now has moved on.

The accident happened in Osceola, WI, Swanson’s hometown. A woman had fallen asleep and hit Swanson, who was on her way to a dentist appointment.

Swanson started her collegiate career at St. Mary’s before making the transition to D-1 St. Thomas.

She has one more year of eligibility, while balancing a demanding workload in her pursuit of being a full-time nurse.