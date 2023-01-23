Tommies coaches Blasi, Johnson provide update on men’s, women’s hockey teams

Monday morning in Mendota Heights, University St. Thomas men’s hockey coach Rico Blasi and women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson met with reporters, including KSTP Sports.

Blasi chatted about the recent win over ranked Michigan Tech, playing Arizona State this weekend, and what the announcement last week of the new arena means for his program. The men’s hockey record so far this season is 6-10-2 in conference and 7-15-2 overall. Their next game is Friday night at 8 p.m. at Arizona State.

Johnson shared his thoughts on the weekend’s loss to Minnesota Duluth, playing the Badgers this week, as well as Hockey Day Minnesota. So far this season the women’s hockey record is 2-17-1 in WCHA play and 7-18-2 overall. Their next matchup is vs. Wisconsin Friday at 6 p.m.