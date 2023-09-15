St. Thomas football team preparing for game at Harvard Saturday

By KSTP Sports

The University of St. Thomas football team plays at Harvard Saturday afternoon, the first of a home-and-home series. Harvard will play in St. Paul in 2029.

KSTP Sports spoke with long-time Tommies head coach Glenn Caruso and linebacker Jonathan Bunce (Edina HS) this week about the cool opportunity to play vs. an Ivy League program.

Harvard is coming off a fascinating 2022 season in which the Crimson won all their road games, but finished 1-4 at home. The 6-4 finish put the Crimson fourth in the Ivy League.

This is the 150th season of Harvard football.

Since making the transition to Division I, St. Thomas has never suffered back-to-back losses in the opening three weeks of the regular season. The Tommies fell last week at South Dakota, 24-0.

Saturday is the opening game for Harvard this season, St. Thomas is 1-1.