St. Thomas football team adds 20 players on National Signing Day

Wednesday was a big day for high school athletes and college programs, as many inked their letters of intent on National Signing Day.

That’s true as well for the University of St. Thomas football program, which added 20 players on Wednesday, including eight athletes from Minnesota. Others are from Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Arizona and Nebraska.

“St. Thomas football is proud and excited to see our next generation of Tommies join our family,” Head Coach Glenn Caruso said. “Our coaching staff did an amazing job scouring the region to find the right type of student-athlete as we continue to move our program forward.”

The class features nine defensive players, 10 offensive players and one special teams player.

“Even though we know the strength of a class will always come into focus years down the road, it always starts the same way: with great people who are serious about pursuing excellence in both their education and football career and passionate about how they can achieve and balance both of those here at St. Thomas,” Caruso added. “Although today is just the beginning of the early signing period, these 20 players provide the University with a great foundation as we continue to recruit and form the class of 2024.”

Since St. Thomas jumped to Division I in 2021, the Tommies have gone 25-7, including a 21-3 mark in Pioneer Football League play.

