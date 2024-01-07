St Thomas Academy’s Mike Randolph becomes 3rd MN H.S. hockey coach to reach 700 wins

St Thomas Academy’s 5-1 win at Tartan made head coach Mike Randolph the third coach in Minnesota high school hockey history to reach 700 career wins.

Longtime Rochester Mayo coach Lorne Grosso and Albert Lea’s Roy Nystrom are the only other coaches to hit the 700-win milestone.

Click the video box on this page for extended highlights of St Thomas Academy at Tartan, including postgame celebration and an interview with 700-game winner Mike Randolph

Michael Mikan and Will Dosan each had two goals and an assist for St. Thomas Academy (10-3-1) in the win. Luca Pedri opened the scoring for the Cadets.

Ben Milan score the lone goal for the Titans (2-10-1), while Tartan goalie Ben Bangura made 50 saves.

The St Thomas Academy hockey team commemorates head coach Mike Randolph’s 700th career win

With 11 regular season games left in addition to the postseason, Randolph has a chance to become the state’s all-time win leader before the end of this season.

Grosso currently holds the record with 707 wins, followed closely by Nystrom’s 705.

This is Randolph’s third season at St. Thomas Academy after spending 32 years at Duluth East, where his Greyhounds were a perennial powerhouse. East made 18 state tournament appearances, winning state championships in 1995 and 1998.

Randolph was inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2018.