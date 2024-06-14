St. Paul Saints set new franchise record, ties another in victory over Louisville

The St. Paul Saints played a record-breaking game Thursday, winning 18-4 over the Louisville Bats in a one-sided affair that saw their franchise hit record broken.

The Saints recorded 22 hits in Thursday’s victory, with all nine hitters collecting a hit for a total of 22. The new record breaks the team’s previous statistic of 21 hits, which was set in 2022 against the Iowa Cubs. In addition to the new record, the team also tied their home run record of 8 home runs thanks to Matt Wallner, Michael Helman and Yunior Severino all homering twice, as well as home runs from Brooks Lee, his first of the season, and Jair David Camargo.

The Saints started in dominant fashion as soon as the game started, scoring six runs in the top of the first after sending 11 players to the plate. The Saints would remain in the lead through the rest of the matchup, keeping the Bats scoreless through the first five innings and adding six more runs to have a

12-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. The shutout wasn’t meant to be, however, as the Bats would finally get a runner across home plate in the bottom of the sixth. From there, the Saints would add three more runs in the seventh and another three in the ninth to score 18 runs, all while holding the Bats to two runs in the bottom of the eight and one in the final ninth inning for the final 18-4 score.

The same two teams meet in game four of a six-game series at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday night at 6:15 p.m.