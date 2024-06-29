St. Paul boxer Slink Proper ready for ESPN rematch fight vs. Muhammad Ali’s grandson

Fight night Saturday night on ESPN will feature St. Paul boxer Slink Proper.

Slink beat the then-undefeated Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammed Ali’s grandson, by a decision last August in Tulsa.

Both fighters now are 9-1 with the rematch tonight.

We watched Proper at a recent training session and spoke with him about this great opportunity.

In addition to boxing, Proper is also a musician.