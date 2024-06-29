St. Paul boxer Slink Proper ready for ESPN rematch fight vs. Muhammad Ali’s grandson

By KSTP Sports

St. Paul boxer Slink Proper interview about June 29th fight on ESPN

Fight night Saturday night on ESPN will feature St. Paul boxer Slink Proper.

Slink beat the then-undefeated Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammed Ali’s grandson, by a decision last August in Tulsa.

Both fighters now are 9-1 with the rematch tonight.

We watched Proper at a recent training session and spoke with him about this great opportunity.

***Click the video box above to watch our chat with Proper and to see him in action***

In addition to boxing, Proper is also a musician.