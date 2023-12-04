St. Olaf wins NCAA D-III men’s soccer national championship

St. Olaf College are the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer champions after a 2-1 overtime win over Amherst in Sunday’s Final in Salem, Va.

Casey McCloskey’s goal 1:08 into overtime was the eventual game-winner. It was his third goal of the weekend.

St Olaf trailed 1-0 early in the second half but Hakeem Morgan’s 62nd minute goal had tied it 1-1.

The win gives St. Olaf the second NCAA team title in school history, joining the 2013 cross country team.

It’s the first men’s soccer national championship for any school in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

