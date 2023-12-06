St. Olaf men’s soccer team reflects on winning national championship

St. Olaf’s season came down to an overtime period that ended with the program’s first national championship after a 2-1 win over Amherst College on Sunday in Salem, Virginia.

Competing in its first national championship game, St. Olaf (20-3-3) fell behind 1-0 early in the second half when Amherst (16-3-4) struck first on a goal by Luka Ohadike, but the Oles fought back to tie the game in the 62nd minute through senior Hakeem Morgan. The teams went to overtime tied at 1-1 before senior Casey McCloskey scored his third goal of the weekend just 1:08 into the first overtime for the game-winning goal.

St. Olaf competes at the NCAA DIII level. Sunday’s win was a record setting 20th win of the season for St. Olaf, breaking a tie with the 2021 team – and extended the program’s record-long unbeaten streak to 22 games (19-0-3). The national title was the first by a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) institution in men’s soccer and made St. Olaf the western-most program to win the national title in men’s soccer since Trinity University (Texas) in 2003.

(St. Olaf Athletes contributed information to this article.)