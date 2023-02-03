St. Michael-Albertville’s Tessa Johnson named McDonald’s All-American

St. Michael-Albertville senior guard Tessa Johnson was named a McDonald’s All-American Thursday night at a ceremony at the McDonald’s restaurant in St. Michael.

Johnson, who’s committed to the University of South Carolina, is the sixth Minnesotan in the last three years to be named to a McDonald’s All-American team (Paige Bueckers, Dawson Garcia and Jalen Suggs in 2020; Chet Holmgren in 2021; Maya Nnaji in 2022).

The Knights are 16-2 this season and Johnson leads them in scoring with 23.6 points per game.