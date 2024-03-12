St. Michael-Albertville girls hoops set for state title defense

All four defending state champions have made it back to the 2024 State Girls Basketball Tournament to attempt to defend their titles including St. Michael-Albertville, defending champs of Class 4A champs.

Despite a graduating class that included Tessa Johnson – 2023’s Ms. Basketball who’s now playing for the #1-ranked University of South Carolina – the Knights are on their way back to Williams Arena this weekend for a title defense.

Click the video box on this page for recent interviews KSTP Sports did with St. Michael-Albertville’s leading scorer Ja’Kahla Craft and head coach Kent Hamre about their quest to get back to State, and the hurdles they overcame along the way

Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A), Providence Academy (2A) and Mountain Iron-Buhl (1A) are the other returning State Champions.

The State Girls Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday with the 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinals.

Live coverage on 45TV and streaming on Prep45.com begin with Thursday’s 4A and 3A State Semifinals.