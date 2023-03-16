Girls State Hoops: STMA handles first-timer Eagan 80-60 in 4A Quarters

Ms. Basketball candidate Tessa Johnson scored 21 points, had 6 rebounds, dished out 8 assists and nabbed 6 steals as Class 4A 2-seed St Michael-Albertville spoiled Eagan’s State Girls Basketball Tourney debut with an 80-60 defeat.

Click the video box on this page to watch extended highlights of the Class 4A Girls Basketball State Quarterfinal between St Michael-Albertville and Eagan

JaKahla Craft led the Knights with 24 points to go with 6 rebounds. Abby Hoselton contributed 11 points and Piper Carlson’s scored 10 as the Knights doubled their ten-point halftime lead by the final horn.

Madi McCullum’s 17 points led the Wildcats.

STMA advances to play 3-seed Eden Prairie in the Class 4A State Semifinals on Thursday.

RELATED: KSTP Sports Girls State Basketball Central