Spring practice rolls on for Fleck and Gophers football

The Gophers football program did away with their spring game this year, Thursday night was the only chance for fans to catch a glimpse of P.J. Fleck’s squad.

A lot of attention is on graduate transfer quarterback Max Brosmer who played the last four seasons at the University of New Hampshire of FCS. He led the nation in passing last season with 3,464 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.

“I think initially your getting thrown into the fire and are feeling it out for the first couple of weeks,” said Brosmer after practice Thursday about the speed of learning the pace of playing in the Big Ten. “It seems really fast when you first get into it, but right about now it’s hitting that sweet spot.”

Some indoor spring football practice tonight for the #Gophers.



Got to watch a grad transfer QB, Max Brosmer, and a true freshman QB Drake Lindsey sling it around a bit.

I'm intrigued by both.

Fleck is entering his seventh season as the head coach of the Gophers. Minnesota ended last season with a 30-24 win over Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

Last season Fleck’s offense averaged towards the bottom of college football in passing yards and hasn’t finished a season passing for more than a 200 yards-per-game average since 2019.

“This is all about bringing the floor up, whether it’s the run game, whether it’s the pass game, whether it’s our defensive scheme, it’s all about bringing the floor up,” Fleck said. “That’s either your individual floor as a player, changing your best, bringing your floor up, or whether it’s depth. Bringing that floor up, that’s what the whole spring is about.”

The Gophers open their season against North Carolina on Thursday August 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium. A kickoff time is still to be determined.