Sports Wrap, Jan. 14: Will the Vikings re-sign QB Kirk Cousins?

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday on Sports Wrap. Topic No. 1: Will the Vikings re-sign QB Kirk Cousins?

***Click the video box above to watch the segment on the Vikings from Sports Wrap Jan. 14***

Other Vikings topics were hit on during this Vikings-centric segment. It’ll be a busy offseason with other pending free agents like LB Danielle Hunter, LB Jordan Hicks, OL Dalton Risner, WR K.J. Osborn, and more.

Schmit, Long, and Wolfson join us every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m.