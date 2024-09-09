Sports Wrap, Sept. 8: Vikings win convincingly, Gophers find their mojo, and Twins free-falling

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Vikings’ dominating win at the New York Giants. The 22-point margin of victory was the largest for the Vikings since the end of the 2019 season.

The defense liked the matchup all week, and that played out. The defense had two takeaways, scored a touchdown, and didn’t allow any.

***Click the video box above to watch the 1st segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Sept. 8***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the Packers losing starting QB Jordan Love for at least a few weeks (knee), the Gophers win over FCS Rhode Island, the Twins being 6-14 in their last 20 games, and the red-hot Lynx.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. Sept. 8***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town, and he provided all of our coverage from MetLife Stadium.