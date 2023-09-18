Sports Wrap, Sept. 17: Vikings can’t run the ball, the Gophers lose at UNC, and the Lynx force a Game 3

By KSTP Sports

Sports Wrap, Part 1: Sept. 17

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap.

Topics discussed include the Vikings’ inability to run the ball or stop the run, the possibility of QB Kirk Cousins waiving his no-trade clause and more.

The guys also broke down in Part II the Gophers’ loss at North Carolina, Sonny Gray’s fascinating year for the Twins, and the Lynx winning Game 2 at Connecticut.

Sports Wrap, Part II: Sept. 17

