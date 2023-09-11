Sports Wrap, Sept. 10: Reviewing the Vikings’ loss vs. Tampa, Pablo Lopez, Darius Taylor, and the Lynx

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap.

***Click the video box above to watch the segment on the Vikings-Bucs game from Sports Wrap from Sept. 10***

Topics discussed include the Vikings’ loss to Tampa, the Twins and what the playoff rotation will look like, the Gophers’ win over Eastern Michigan, and the Lynx making the playoffs.

***Click the video box below to watch the segment on the Twins, Gophers, and Lynx***

Schmit, Long, and Wolfson join us Sunday nights at 10:40 p.m. on 5-Eyewitness News.