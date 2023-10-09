Sports Wrap, Oct. 8: Twins win Game 2 in Houston, Vikings lose to Chiefs, Gophers, and more

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson had lots to dissect Sunday night on Sports Wrap. They analyzed the Twins Game 2 win in Houston, the Vikings home loss to the Chiefs, the Gophers home loss to No. 2 Michigan, and more.

The Vikings are now 1-4 and 1-4 in one-score games after a 27-20 loss Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium to Kansas City. It was a game of missed opportunities.

Long and Wolfson on 45-TV and 9 p.m. broke down the Gophers getting embarrassed at home by 42 points vs. Michigan. It was the worst home loss in 13 years. They also previewed the Wild’s season — the opener is on Thursday vs. Florida — and touched on the Loons firing coach Adrian Heath.

