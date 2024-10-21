Sports Wrap, Oct. 20: Vikings and Lynx lose, Wolves open season Tuesday, and Wild hot

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was on the Lynx’s Game 5 loss at New York and the Vikings’ first loss of the year, which came vs. Detroit. The Lions are now in 1st place in the NFC North. It’s a quick turnaround for the Vikings. They play at the L.A. Rams on Thursday night.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the Vikings dialogue continued, plus the guys touched on the Wolves opening their season Tuesday at the L.A. Lakers and the Wild unbeaten to start the season.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.