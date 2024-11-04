Sports Wrap, Nov. 3: Reaction to Vikings win over Colts, Gophers, Wild, Wolves, Loons, and more

Every Sunday night at 9:35 p.m. on 45-TV and 10:35 p.m. on KSTP-TV Channel 5, our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment at 10:35 p.m. was on the Vikings ending their two-game losing streak and beating the Colts. The Vikings overcame a 7-point halftime deficit.

The guys also did two other Sports Wrap segments that aired on 45-TV. The first one was on the red-hot Wild and Wolves. The Wild have the most goals (41) that they’ve ever scored through 11 games. Its 18 points (8-1-2) is third-most in the NHL this season.

Finally, the guys reviewed the Gophers’ 4th straight win, an impressive performance at Illinois, Minnesota United advancing in the playoffs, the Twins’ off-season being underway, and the start of the Gophers hoops season on Wednesday.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.