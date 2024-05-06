Sports Wrap, May 5: Wolves win Game 1 in Denver and Twins on impressive run

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was all about the Timberwolves’ impressive Game 1 win at Denver. The Wolves are now 5-0 this postseason.

***Click the video box above to watch the first segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. May 5***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys hit on the Twins’ impressive turnaround after their 7-13 start.

***Click the video box below to watch the second segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. May 5***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.