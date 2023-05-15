Sports Wrap, May 14: Vikings trade Z. Smith, NFL schedule released, and Twins

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap.

Topics discussed include the Vikings trading pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to Cleveland, the schedule being released, rookie camp observations, Alex Kirilloff’s solid week for the Twins, and more.

