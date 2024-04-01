Sports Wrap, Mar. 31: Timberwolves’ ownership saga

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s topics in the first segment include the back-and-forth from late last week involving Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor and his limited partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez.

The guys also touched on the Twins’ opening weekend, which included 3B Royce Lewis being lost for at least a month (quadriceps injury).

***Click the video box above to watch the first segment of Sports Wrap from Mar. 31***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.