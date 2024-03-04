Sports Wrap, Mar. 3: Vikings, Twins, Wild, Wolves, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s topics in the first segment: the busy month ahead for the Vikings, which includes trying to figure out if they can re-sign QB Kirk Cousins and pass rusher Danielle Hunter. The Vikings did create around $3.3M in cap space by releasing RB Alexander Mattison.

In the second segment, the guys touched on the Twins, the Wild at Friday’s NHL trade deadline, the Wolves, and United.

