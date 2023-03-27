Sports Wrap, Mar. 26: Gophers hockey, Wolves, Wild, Twins, and more

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap.

Topics discussed include the Gophers making the Frozen Four, opening day Thursday for the Twins, the Vikings and whether they’ll look to draft a quarterback this year, and more.

***Click the video box above to watch the 5-Eyewitness News aircheck of Sports Wrap***

Schmit, Long, and Wolfson analyze the sports talkers of the week every Sunday night at 10:40 p.m. on 5-Eyewitness News.