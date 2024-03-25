Sports Wrap, Mar. 24: Twins open season Thursday and chances Vikings move up in NFL Draft for QB

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s topics in the first segment: A feature story on why Twins players choose the numbers they have and some talking points heading into Opening Day Thursday: Who is each person’s pick to click? How concerning is the lack of starting pitching depth?

***Click the video box above to watch the first segment of Sports Wrap Sun. night Mar. 24***

In the second segment, the guys discuss the chances that the Vikings move up in the NFL Draft to take their quarterback of the future. They also look back at the NBA dunk of the year by Anthony Edwards of the Wolves in Utah.

***Click the video box below to watch the second segment of Sports Wrap Sun. night Mar. 24***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.