Sports Wrap, Mar. 10: Vikings free agency, KAT’s surgery, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s topics in the first segment: the busy week ahead for the Vikings. If QB Kirk Cousins leaves, who takes over? Any chance OL Dalton Risner is back? What about WR K.J. Osborn? It’s a deep dive on the Vikings.

***Click the video box above to watch the first segment of Sports Wrap Sun. night Mar. 10***

In the second segment, the guys touched on KAT’s knee surgery this week, Anthony Edwards’ special game vs. Indiana, and the Wild’s moves at the trade deadline.

***Click the video box below to watch the second segment of Sports Wrap Sun. night Mar. 10***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Alec Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.