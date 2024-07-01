Sports Wrap, June 30: Twins, Lynx, Wolves, Wild, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was a look at the great week for the Twins, the Gophers men’s hoops team adding a solid transfer, and the Lynx winning the Commissioner’s Cup.

***Click the video box above to watch the 1st segment of Sports Wrap from Sun. June 30th***

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on this week’s NBA and NHL Drafts and how Twin Cities-native Shane Wiskus was only named an alternate on the U.S. Men’s Olympic Gymnastics team.

***Click the video box below to watch the 2nd segment of Sports Wrap from June 30th***

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.