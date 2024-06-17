Sports Wrap, June 16: Twins hot, Lynx rolling, Wolves, and Vikings

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap.

This week’s first segment was a look at the red-hot Twins and Lynx. The Twins enter Monday’s off day on a 5-game winning streak, just a half game back of 2nd-place Kansas City in the division, and 5-games back of 1st place Cleveland.

The Lynx enter Monday’s game vs. Dallas at 10-3, 3rd-best in the WNBA.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the NBA Finals, the Wolves having picks 27 and 37 in the upcoming NBA Draft, and observations from the Vikings’ last OTA of the year.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.