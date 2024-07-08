Sports Wrap, July 7: Twins rolling, Miranda’s record, Vikings, Wolves, Wild, and more

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. This week, Alec Ausmus filled in for the vacationing Long.

This week’s first segment was entirely on the red-hot Twins. Coming off another series win, this one over Houston, the guys discuss Brooks Lee’s MLB debut, Jose Miranda’s hit run, the trade deadline, and more.

In the second segment of Sports Wrap, the guys touched on the tragic passing of Vikings rookie CB Khyree Jackson, the Wolves signing F Joe Ingles, the Wild’s busy week, and more.

The team of Schmit, Long, and Wolfson has been together since 2010, and collectively has over 75 years of experience covering the Minnesota sports scene. Reporter/anchor/photographer Ausmus adds that much more to the most experienced sports team in town.