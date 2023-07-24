Sports Wrap, July 23: Vikings camp preview and Twins are red-hot

nbsp;

The big question heading into 2023 Vikings Training Camp, which begins Wednesday: Will LB Danielle Hunter report on time?

Our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson went back-and-forth Sunday night on Sports Wrap and tackled that question and more.

Other topics discussed include WR Jordan Addison’s citation this week, the red-hot Twins, and Joe Mauer’s Hall of Fame candidacy.

