Sports Wrap, July 21: Joe Schmit in Cooperstown for Joe Mauer Hall of Fame induction

Every Sunday night at 10:35 p.m., our Joe Schmit, Chris Long, and Darren ‘Doogie’ Wolfson go back-and-forth on Sports Wrap. But when Joe Mauer, St. Paul’s own, enters the Baseball Hall of Fame, coverage dominates most of the show.

Joe and anchor/reporter/photographer Alec Ausmus were in Cooperstown, NY for the special day.

The second segment was also dominated by Mauer coverage.

Mauer was the first catcher in MLB history to win three batting titles. He was in the top five in the American League in batting in three other seasons.

He went to the All-Star Game six times. He won the American League MVP in 2009.

Mauer played 15 seasons, all with the Twins.

